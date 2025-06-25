Early Superman reactions have leaked online and fans are calling James Gunn’s first DC movie "unique" and "damn beautiful"

Early reactions to Superman have leaked online, and they're overwhelmingly positive so far.

The first 30 minutes of Superman were shown in Brazil at a special promotional event for the film, and while we're sure there was an embargo in place – it looks like several excited fans accidentally broke it. No worries, though, because the first reactions are extremely positive.

"No way I saw the first 30 minutes of Superman after feeling so hopeless the entire day," one fan wrote. "Needless to say it was DAMN BEAUTIFUL. Time absolutely flew by…"

The first 30 mins of #Superman is so fcking good! A fresh new perspective to take the character," another fan raved. "David is SO GOOD switching from Clark to Superman and the chemistry with Rachel! We’ve seen a lot and yet WE HAVEN’T SEEN A LOT."

One fan praised: "I GOT THE CHANCE TO WATCH THE FIRST 30 MINS OF SUPERMAN AND IT WAS AMAZING!!! @corenswet @JamesGunn HAS DONE IT, SUPER STOKED FOR THIS ONE!!!"

"Holy… just saw 30 min of #Superman the fly scene is unique and you can feel the speed of Superman," someone else wrote. "IMAX is a must for this movie."

Superman, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, is the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, which is titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. David Corenswet plays a young Clark Kent who, judging by the latest trailer, is saving the world out of the goodness of his own heart – despite what its citizens and politicians think his motivations might be. The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11.