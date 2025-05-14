Clark Kent and Lois Lane are at odds in new Superman trailer that features tons of city-shaking action and some super cameos

The new trailer for James Gunn's Superman has arrived, and it sees the Man of Steel doing what he does best.

The new brand clip, which can be viewed below, opens with Lois Lane telling Clark Kent that she wants to interview him as Superman - which is wild in and of itself given that, historically, Lois is usually blissfully unaware that Clark is Superman and finds out later after some big dramatic event (this might still happen in the movie, of course).

During the interview, Clark Kent is a little defensive, and insists he was stopping a war out of the goodness of mankind - and not for anyone else.

The trailer also includes some new looks as Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern. We also see Krypto the Superdog partake in some of the action, clawing the face of the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

The early internal buzz surrounding Superman has been impressive. Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Warner Bros. co-chair Mike De Luca said, "We've seen an early cut of Superman, and I don't want to bury the lede, there's a lot of marketing about to roll out ahead of its release, but he really understood the assignment."

Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is all set to kick off the live-action portion of DCU Chapter One.

Superman | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The grand plans by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran haven't quite gone as smoothly as they may have hoped after their initial wave of 2023 announcements.

While Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Peacemaker season 2, and a Clayface movie are all moving forward, there has been less momentum with other projects, such as The Authority and Batman: Brave and the Bold.

Superman flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025. For more, check out the new DC movies coming down the line, plus our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.