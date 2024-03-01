James Gunn shares first image of Superman’s new suit and it’s as bold and straightforward as the movie’s new title

James Gunn has celebrated Superman’s birthday in fine style. First, the director unveiled the first sneak peek of David Corenswet’s new suit before revealing that the Superman: Legacy title is no more.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday," Gunn, who is directing and writing the new Superman film, said on Instagram.

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

As you can see above, the smallest glimpse of Superman’s suit reveals a prominent red ‘S’ with a yellow background. So far, so very Superman – but the fabric and the yellow outline are the big differences from previous on-screen iterations of the iconic suit. It's also sprinkled in snow, presumably from Superman's iconic wintry base Fortress of Solitude.

The other big change, as Gunn notes, is that Superman: Legacy has been changed to simply ‘Superman’.

Filming is now underway on Superman, which is set for release on July 11, 2025 and stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and a (bald) Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast also features Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

Superman will form part of DCU Chapter One, a collection of five shows and five movies that make up the beginning of DC Studios’ new cinematic universe. For more, check our complete guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.