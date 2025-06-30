James Gunn says we'll see Superman again in "less than a couple of years", and DC fans are already speculating when and how

Less than two weeks before the release of Superman in cinemas, James Gunn has confirmed that the character will be back sooner than we expected. The director and DC Studios co-head is already teasing the return of the superhero played by David Corenswet, but that doesn't necessarily mean a sequel is already in the works.

When asked when we'll get to see Clark Kent again, Gunn revealed it will be in "a couple of years", or even less. "Well, no, you might see him... You'll see him before then," he said during an interview with Phase Hero. The director then clarified if the interviewer meant "the character" or Corenswet. "Yeah, you'll see the character before then," he confirmed.

The way Gunn specified the "character" tells us a lot about this brief update on the future of Superman. He could mean the superhero could be featured in an animated series, so we would be reuniting with the character instead of Corenswet. There are a few animated shows in the works, including a Blue Beetle spin-off, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers.

Gunn's words could also mean that Superman might show up briefly in other projects such as Peacemaker season 2, which is set to be released in August, or more likely the Supergirl movie, scheduled for next year.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what Gunn was really teasing with those quotes, and we might get some clues in the upcoming Superman movie.

The first movie in the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the film is a reboot for the iconic superhero, with the main cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Early Superman reactions leaked online recently, and fans are already calling it "unique" and "damn beautiful".

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.