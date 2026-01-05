James Gunn claims he doesn't "care about prestige" as he says his goal is to "affect people in a deeper, more spiritual way"

Gunn is currently working on Superman: Man of Tomorrow

David Corenswet as Superman fighting back flames
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

While Hollywood gears up for this year's awards season, James Gunn recently said he's not too worried about "prestige", as he likes "making pop cinema". The DC boss, who is now working on the Superman sequel Superman: Man of Tomorrow, argued that his focus has always been on creating stories that are "emotionally resonant to people".

"I don't care about prestige," Gunn told Variety. "I mean, sure, would it be cool to be nominated for Best Director or something? Yeah, would I rather have that than not? But it's not really my concern.

