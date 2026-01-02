James Gunn says being a director and head of DC Studios is the kind of "madness" even Walt Disney wouldn't attempt, and he "originally said no to the job" because he "didn't want to do what Kevin Feige does"

James Gunn has already made quite a splash as co-CEO of DC Studios as well as the director of its first hit, last summer's Superman (our pick for movie of the year). But according to the man himself, he almost didn't take the job - and he's not so sure that being both a key filmmaker and a studio executive can last forever.

"I don't think it's ever really been done. Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It's an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness - especially since I don't make the most conventional films," Gunn tells Variety. "But I love big spectacle. That's my jam. I originally said no to the job. I didn't want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once [co-CEO Peter Safran] and I realized we'd be doing it together, it became exciting. I still don't know if it's sustainable long-term. It's a lot. There just aren't enough hours in the day."

DC Studios fans should rest assured that Gunn likely isn't going anywhere, as his plans for the movie and TV franchise extend years into the future. It's far more likely that Gunn may step back from directing his own projects for a while in favor of focusing on his work as an executive.

Gunn's next project as a director is 2027's currently in production Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman which focuses on Supes having to team up with his arch-enemy Lex Luthor to take on the alien menace Brainiac, who was just cast for the film. Before that, Supergirl lands in theaters as the next DC Studios film on June 26, followed by Clayface on September 11.

