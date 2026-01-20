James Gunn confirms Dynamic Duo animated movie isn't being rewritten to be part of the DCU

News
By published

James Gunn has some updates on Dynamic Duo

Robin from DC Comics
(Image credit: DC)

James Gunn has provided two updates on the upcoming animated Dynamic Duo movie – one of which confirms that it won't be part of the DCU.

"Really, really well," Gunn replied when a fan on Threads asked how the movie was going, before responding, "Nope," when someone else asked if it was true that the film was being rewritten to be part of the DCU.

Elsewhere on the big screen, Supergirl is the next DC Studios movie to hit theaters this June. Reeves' long-awaited sequel The Batman 2 is still a while away, however – that's currently dated for October 1, 2027.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.