James Gunn confirms Dynamic Duo animated movie isn't being rewritten to be part of the DCU

James Gunn has provided two updates on the upcoming animated Dynamic Duo movie – one of which confirms that it won't be part of the DCU.

"Really, really well," Gunn replied when a fan on Threads asked how the movie was going, before responding, "Nope," when someone else asked if it was true that the film was being rewritten to be part of the DCU.

Arthur Mintz, the CEO of animation studio Swaybox, is directing Dynamic Duo from a script by Coco screenwriter Matthew Aldrich. Gunn and The Batman director Matt Reeves are both on board as producers, although there's no indication that Dynamic Duo is at all linked to The Batman-verse.

When the movie was announced back in 2024, Gunn described it as "a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI." It's set to focus on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, who have both gone by the alter-ego of Batman's sidekick Robin in the comics, and center around their relationship in their youth. This will be the first animated movie released by DC Studios under Gunn's tenure.

Elsewhere on the big screen, Supergirl is the next DC Studios movie to hit theaters this June. Reeves' long-awaited sequel The Batman 2 is still a while away, however – that's currently dated for October 1, 2027.

There's also a live-action DCU Batman movie in the works, The Brave and the Bold, but it looks like we'll have to wait even longer for that film to arrive on our screens.

Dynamic Duo is currently set to be released on June 30, 2028. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.