James Gunn says "the universe is rife" with false Batman: Brave and the Bold information

DC boss James Gunn has had to shut down the rumour mill once again, but this time it's concerning upcoming DCU Chapter One Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold.

"The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level," said Gunn on Instagram Threads. Gunn's comment was in response to a fan asking whether it is true that The Brave And The Bold could begin filming in 2027 if the script was finished, despite other reports stating production won't start until 2028 or even 2029.

With that, we can guess that neither report holds any truth, and that we will not know when production has started on The Brave and the Bold until Gunn announces it himself. The DC Studios co-head has a lot on his plate until then, with Supergirl and Lanterns to hit screens this year, as well as Clayface and Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow currently in the works, too. That's not to mention the other spin-off shows and movies announced.

However, work is being done on the upcoming Batman film. The Brave and the Bold has found its director in IT: Welcome to Derry creator Andy Muschietti, with The Flash scribe Christina Hodson set to write the script. News of Hodson's involvement caused quite a bit of backlash, with fans worried that the studio is using the same scribe behind the 2023 box office bomb. But, in the same Thread chain, Gunn came to Hodson's defence, writing, "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Not a lot of concrete information is known about The Brave and the Bold at this point, other than that the movie will follow Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. With no casting announcements made just yet, DC has yet to find its new Caped Crusader. However, we do know that The Brave and the Bold will not feature Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight, and that the new movie will be completely separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman 2.

The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a release date.