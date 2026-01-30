James Gunn says "the universe is rife" with false Batman: Brave and the Bold information

DC boss James Gunn shuts down rumours surrounding his new Batman movie

James Gunn
DC boss James Gunn has had to shut down the rumour mill once again, but this time it's concerning upcoming DCU Chapter One Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold.

"The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level," said Gunn on Instagram Threads. Gunn's comment was in response to a fan asking whether it is true that The Brave And The Bold could begin filming in 2027 if the script was finished, despite other reports stating production won't start until 2028 or even 2029.

