Chris Pratt thinks it's "safe to say" he won't be the DCU's new Batman after trolling James Gunn with a pic of himself in the cowl

Chris Pratt has revealed he once pitched himself as Batman to James Gunn, sending a selfie in a Photoshopped cowl to the DCU boss. It was a joke, the actor insisted, but the filmmaker's lackluster reaction made clear to him that he'll never play the Dark Knight nonetheless...

"[James] just said, 'Haha,'" the Marvel actor laughed while promoting his upcoming AI thriller Mercy on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It's safe to say I am not going to be Batman."

Pratt and Gunn have a long-time working relationship, of course, having made all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies together. But it doesn't seem like Gunn isn't interested in just casting his mates as DC's biggest heroes in the studios' upcoming slate of flicks.

That's not to say Gunn won't find a place for him somewhere. Elsewhere in the interview, Pratt noted that the duo have had some conversations about a potential role. He noted that they've not made any concrete plans yet, though, as he added: "I think there's some that I think I could play and he probably feels the same way. I'd like to be mysterious and lead people on a little bit, but honestly, I don't know. I don't know what that character would be. I'd love to work with him again, though."

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Brave and the Bold, which is set to introduce Batman to the DCU, would be written by Christina Hodson. No stranger to the world of superheroes, she previously penned Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey and The Flash. Hodson will be reteaming with the latter's director, Andy Muschietti, for The Brave and the Bold.

Mercy is out in cinemas now. The Brave and the Bold is yet to pin down a release date. For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One or our picks of the best superhero movies of all time.