Chris Pratt thinks it's "safe to say" he won't be the DCU's new Batman after trolling James Gunn with a pic of himself in the cowl

The Marvel actor is itching to work with DCU boss James Gunn again

Chris Pratt has revealed he once pitched himself as Batman to James Gunn, sending a selfie in a Photoshopped cowl to the DCU boss. It was a joke, the actor insisted, but the filmmaker's lackluster reaction made clear to him that he'll never play the Dark Knight nonetheless...

"[James] just said, 'Haha,'" the Marvel actor laughed while promoting his upcoming AI thriller Mercy on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It's safe to say I am not going to be Batman."

