James Gunn confirms there won't be two Batman movies in the same year, meaning we won't see The Brave and the Bold until at least 2028

Fans will have to wait to see the DCU's Batman at least until The Batman 2 is released in 2027, according to James Gunn. The DC boss has made very clear that the script for the new Batman movie is not finished, and he is determined to get it right, even if that means that The Brave and the Bold won't come out until 2028 (or even later).

Asked by a fan on Threads when we'll get to see the movie, Gunn replied: "I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that."

After a fan accused him of "undervaluing" the importance of "Bruce Wayne being involved in the DCU", Gunn clapped back: "I'm not at all. I think both Batman and WW are incredibly important. But I'm also not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year."

Another fan added: "Honestly it’s kind of a blessing that Matt is doing Batman in 2027, it allows people to still get some kind of Bruce Wayne fix. What I’m trying to say is that Batman is present in some form which is good! And it gives time for the DCU to perfect those scripts!" Gunn replied: "Totally true."

If two Batman movies are not going to be released in the same year, we can definitely expect to see the return of Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader first. The Batman sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, is slated for release on October 1, 2027. Sebastian Stan has joined the cast as Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson is playing a mystery role. Colin Farrell returns as the Penguin, but only for a few scenes. In case you didn't know, this version of Batman is not included in the new DCU's canon, as it's part of its own Elseworlds continuity, like the Joker movies starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Next up for the DCU is Supergirl, which is the first solo adventure for Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El after briefly debuting in Superman.

