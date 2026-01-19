James Gunn confirms there won't be two Batman movies in the same year, meaning we won't see The Brave and the Bold until at least 2028

News
By published

Robert Pattinson, you're up first

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1
(Image credit: DC)

Fans will have to wait to see the DCU's Batman at least until The Batman 2 is released in 2027, according to James Gunn. The DC boss has made very clear that the script for the new Batman movie is not finished, and he is determined to get it right, even if that means that The Brave and the Bold won't come out until 2028 (or even later).

Asked by a fan on Threads when we'll get to see the movie, Gunn replied: "I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that."

Another fan added: "Honestly it’s kind of a blessing that Matt is doing Batman in 2027, it allows people to still get some kind of Bruce Wayne fix. What I’m trying to say is that Batman is present in some form which is good! And it gives time for the DCU to perfect those scripts!" Gunn replied: "Totally true."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.