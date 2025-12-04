Scarlett Johansson is joining the cast of The Batman 2 – and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman is not expected to return

News
By published

Scarlett Johansson is crossing from Marvel to DC

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow
(Image credit: Disney)

Scarlett Johansson could be joining the DC world in The Batman 2, according to new reports that say the actor is in talks to join the film.

Johansson, of course, is already a superhero icon thanks to her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (although, we haven't seen her since 2021's Black Widow prequel, and we're unlikely to see her again after Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame).

Another interesting detail, though, is that Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman isn't expected to return. In The Batman ending, she left Batman and Gotham behind, so it's not a huge surprise – but it's still intriguing that we won't see her again in the sequel.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.