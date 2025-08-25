The Penguin star Colin Farrell says he "doesn't have many scenes" in The Batman 2, but he trusts that director Matt Reeves has made "something special": "I'll be there for whatever"

The Penguin star Colin Farrell doesn't think he has a big part in The Batman 2, but he's excited nonetheless.

"I'll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I'll be there for however long. I don't have many scenes, I don't believe, but I'll be there for whatever," Farrell told TheWrap. "Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don't know what the story is yet. I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special. And he holds a very high bar for himself. He's so meticulous; he cares so deeply about what he does."

The script for Batman 2 was reportedly delivered to DC and Warner Bros. just a couple of months ago, with filming set to start in 2026. The long-awaited sequel (which was initially set for an October 2025 release) takes place after the events of spin-off series The Penguin, which sees Farrell's Oz Cobblepot attempt to regain control of Gotham following the damage inflicted by the Riddler in The Batman. In the series finale, we see the Batman logo shine over Gotham.

Though Farrell has confirmed his appearance in the Batman sequel, fans are also expecting to see Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone... as, in The Penguin, she receives a letter from none other than her half-sister Selina Kyle while in Arkham Asylum. However, all Milioti has said so far is that she "would love to play her again" (via TheWrap). Jeffrey Wright is also set to reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon, though he says he hasn't read the script just yet.

The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.