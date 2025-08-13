Not even The Batman 2 actor Jeffrey Wright has read the script yet, but he's "liking what [he's] hearing" about the DC sequel

The Batman 2 actor Jeffrey Wright hasn't read the script for the DC sequel just yet, but he's still excited about what he's heard.

Wright plays Jim Gordon in the franchise, starring opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

"I haven't read it yet, no," Wright told Den of Geek of writer/director Matt Reeves' screenplay. "But I've heard some things."

While Wright gave nothing away, he did tease that he's a fan so far. "I'm liking what I'm hearing," he added. "And I have huge respect for Matt's Gotham-building skills. So I'm excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I'm sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well."

Per an update from Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav, The Batman 2 will start filming "next spring." It's not due out until October 2027, though, a whole five years after the first film was released.

Recently, a rumor spread that Robin was part of the movie, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn quickly debunked it: "Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about the Batman 2."

Hardly anything else is out there about the movie just yet, but here's hoping good things come to those who wait.

Next up for DC is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives this August 21. Following it on the big screen is Supergirl, which hits theaters next year.

In the meantime, check out all the other upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.