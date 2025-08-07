The future of DC gets a very promising update, with James Gunn directing "the next chapter in the Super-Family" and The Batman 2 set to start filming in months

Following this summer's Superman, the future of DC is looking very bright.

A new update from Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav has confirmed that James Gunn is currently writing and directing the next installment in the Super-franchise, and that The Batman 2 will start filming very soon.

"James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family," Zaslav wrote in a letter to shareholders, as reported by Deadline, while Variety reports that Zaslav confirmed in an earnings call that Gunn will write and direct "the next installment in the Super-Family."

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman," reads the letter. "In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.

"The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026," it continues. "In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social."

Gunn previously confirmed that he was working on a "sequel" for Superman, though it's not going to be a direct follow-up in the sense of a Superman 2, but rather a project involving Supes. "Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2,'" Gunn clarified.

Next up for DC is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives this August 21. Then, Supergirl is landing in theaters next year. In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.