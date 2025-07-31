James Gunn seems to confirm he's working on Superman 2, after originally hinting there wouldn't be a straightforward sequel

James Gunn has apparently just confirmed a Superman sequel will be happening, despite originally hinting that a straightforward follow-up wasn't going to arrive.

On Threads, Gunn shared with a fan what he's up to now that Superman promotion has wrapped up: "Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!"

When another fan asked "WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO TEASE THE SEQUEL," Gunn replied: "I JUST DID!"

Now, we're going to go ahead and assume this is referring to a Superman sequel, rather than a follow-up to Peacemaker season 2. That's not a total surprise, considering Superman is doing pretty well at the box office, and it holds a great Rotten Tomatoes score.

What is surprising, though, is that Gunn previously seemed to deny that a straightforward sequel would happen. "Define Superman 2," he previously said on Threads when asked about Superman 2.

Obviously, it's possible Gunn is referring to this very project when he says he's writing a sequel. Until he elaborates, it's not totally clear – but it does feel like the DC Studios co-CEO has just announced Superman 2.

Next up for the DCU is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives this August. Next on the big screen, though, is Supergirl, which lands next year. It would make sense to see Supes again in that movie, considering Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is Clark Kent's cousin, and she had a cameo in Superman. That's another thing we'll just have to wait and see on, though.

