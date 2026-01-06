James Gunn debunks Guardians of the Galaxy rumor about Kraglin "breaking character": "When you hear about 'reshoots' these are usually the types of thing my team is doing"

James Gunn has debunked a rumor about a Guardians of the Galaxy character going "off-script" in the 2014 Marvel movie.

In a clip shared on Threads, Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) meet the Broker to find out more about the Orb containing the Power Stone. When the Broker can't answer their questions, Yondu begins to mock him by speaking gibberish, which the clip claims was improvised and caused Sean Gunn to "break character."

In response, Gunn wrote, "Nope. Both Yondu's mocking and Kraglin suppressing a smile were scripted."

He continued, "But what is true is I shot the closeup of Sean in pickups because I didn't grab one on the day and I needed a cutaway. So he was actually in front of a blue screen for that shot and we comped in an empty plate of the background from the day. So, yeah, hardly 'breaking character.' When you hear about 'reshoots' these are usually the types of things my team is doing."

After directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios between 2014 and 2023, Gunn now runs DC Studios. He helmed last year's blockbuster Superman and will return to the director's chair for Man of Tomorrow, a sort-of-sequel about the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor that's set to be released in 2027.

Next up for Gunn's DCU, though, is Supergirl, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26. For more on the DCU Chapter One, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.