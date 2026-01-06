James Gunn debunks Guardians of the Galaxy rumor about Kraglin "breaking character": "When you hear about 'reshoots' these are usually the types of thing my team is doing"

News
By published

James Gunn denies that one Guardians of the Galaxy scene was improvised

Guardians of the Galaxy
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

James Gunn has debunked a rumor about a Guardians of the Galaxy character going "off-script" in the 2014 Marvel movie.

In a clip shared on Threads, Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) meet the Broker to find out more about the Orb containing the Power Stone. When the Broker can't answer their questions, Yondu begins to mock him by speaking gibberish, which the clip claims was improvised and caused Sean Gunn to "break character."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.