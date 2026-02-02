Michael Rooker only landed his Guardians of the Galaxy role because he was suddenly killed off on The Walking Dead

Michael Rooker has revealed the sliding doors moment that allowed him to work with long-time collaborator James Gunn on the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

"[Gunn] wanted me to do the role. He wrote it with me in mind. We were planning on it," Rooker told Brandon Davis regarding the character of Yondu, the dangerous, whistling Ravager leader who took Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) under his wing. Unfortunately for Rooker, he was currently a major part of AMC series The Walking Dead as redneck Merle Dixon.

"Then we realized, oh no – The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy are filming at the same time. [Guardians] is in London, [The Walking Dead] is in south Atlanta. It's not gonna happen," Rooker said.

Gunn then had phone call discussions with Rooker over a "small role" instead of Yondu. Then, in a moment of serendipity, the phone rang once more "after the door closed" on Guardians of the Galaxy.

"A minute later, I get called [by] an AMC producer. 'Oh no, they're killing me off? Absolutely, I won't tell a soul. That's just the way it is.'... If they hadn't killed me off when they decided to kill me off, I wouldn't have been able to do Yondu," Rooker recalled.

But the deal wasn't quite sealed. As Rooker tells it, Gunn hadn't yet spoken to Marvel about Yondu's casting to get the green light.

Of course, it all ended well for Rooker. Yondu became a highlight of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, bringing in an unlikely beating heart that characterized Gunn's wildly successful MCU trilogy.

