Michael Rooker only landed his Guardians of the Galaxy role because he was suddenly killed off on The Walking Dead

The Yondu actor initially couldn't pull double duty with The Walking Dead

Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Michael Rooker has revealed the sliding doors moment that allowed him to work with long-time collaborator James Gunn on the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

"[Gunn] wanted me to do the role. He wrote it with me in mind. We were planning on it," Rooker told Brandon Davis regarding the character of Yondu, the dangerous, whistling Ravager leader who took Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) under his wing. Unfortunately for Rooker, he was currently a major part of AMC series The Walking Dead as redneck Merle Dixon.

"Then we realized, oh no – The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy are filming at the same time. [Guardians] is in London, [The Walking Dead] is in south Atlanta. It's not gonna happen," Rooker said.

