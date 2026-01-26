Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery was originally going to be the star of his own MCU project before it was "mixed" with Wonder Man

Exclusive: Wonder Man creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Young discuss bringing Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery together

Wonder Man
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The MCU's latest streaming series Wonder Man is all about actor Simon Williams connecting with Trevor Slattery, the infamous thespian known for impersonating the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. That partnership may seem like a natural fit, but the stories of Simon and Trevor as actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were almost split across two separate projects before being "mixed."

The pairing winds up being a match made in heaven, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Williams) and Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) carrying the entire series through on the strength of their performances and remarkable chemistry.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

