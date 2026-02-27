Oscar nominated Sinners star Delroy Lindo told director Ryan Coogler that he wants to be in Black Panther 3 "if the stars line up"

Delroy Lindo is open to joining the ranks of powerhouse actors in Marvel's Black Panther films

Delroy Lindo as Delta Slim in Sinners
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Delroy Lindo is expressing his interest in re-joining his Sinners writer/director Ryan Coogler for another blockbuster film, saying he's talked to Coogler about potentially taking on a role in Marvel's currently in-development Black Panther 3.

"I expressed to Ryan that if the stars line up, I would love to be in Black Panther 3," Lindo tells THR. "One of the things he said to me was anything that he were to offer me, he would want to be sure that it was worth my time. He didn't say exactly that, but that's essentially the sentiment. And I respect that."

