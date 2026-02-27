Oscar nominated Sinners star Delroy Lindo told director Ryan Coogler that he wants to be in Black Panther 3 "if the stars line up"

Delroy Lindo is expressing his interest in re-joining his Sinners writer/director Ryan Coogler for another blockbuster film, saying he's talked to Coogler about potentially taking on a role in Marvel's currently in-development Black Panther 3.

"I expressed to Ryan that if the stars line up, I would love to be in Black Panther 3," Lindo tells THR. "One of the things he said to me was anything that he were to offer me, he would want to be sure that it was worth my time. He didn't say exactly that, but that's essentially the sentiment. And I respect that."

It makes total sense that Lindo would want to team up with Coogler again. By all accounts, the set of Sinners was a heavily collaborative and exciting place to work for just about the whole cast and crew, and Coogler is known for bringing back actors and crewmembers with whom he forms a creative bond.

And of course, there's the little matter of Lindo nabbing a much-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Delta Slim in Sinners, a film that has received more Oscar nominations than any other film in history.

Coogler has helmed two Black Panther films, 2018's original movie and its 2022 follow up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel proved a daunting task when lead actor Chadwick Boseman died unexpectedly of cancer, necessitating both a process of difficult grieving and a rework of the initial plans for a second Black Panther film.

Black Panther 3 is currently in development as Coogler's next movie, though no projected release date has been announced.