Ryan Reynolds is reportedly focused on developing Deadpool 4

News
Deadpool 4 is reportedly in development as Ryan Reynolds is said to be working on the sequel

Despite his many comments to the contrary, it seems Ryan Reynolds is indeed hard at work on Deadpool 4. Reynolds previously said "Oh god no," when asked if he was planning on Deadpool 4, but he's reportedly back in the saddle developing a new entry in the franchise.

The report comes courtesy of Puck, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the project. Even though Reynolds made no bones about his hesitation to dive right into the next movie after 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine, saying he had plans to spend more time with his family, it's not entirely surprising that he's more ready to go back to that well.

