Ryan Reynolds is reportedly focused on developing Deadpool 4

Deadpool 4 is reportedly in development as Ryan Reynolds is said to be working on the sequel
Despite his many comments to the contrary, it seems Ryan Reynolds is indeed hard at work on Deadpool 4. Reynolds previously said "Oh god no," when asked if he was planning on Deadpool 4, but he's reportedly back in the saddle developing a new entry in the franchise.
The report comes courtesy of Puck, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the project. Even though Reynolds made no bones about his hesitation to dive right into the next movie after 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine, saying he had plans to spend more time with his family, it's not entirely surprising that he's more ready to go back to that well.
"Oh god no. My wife and children will divorce me," Reynolds previously joked. "I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital 'B' broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I'd need the money."
In a separate interview, Reynolds said "there's a reason" for the six year gap between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine, a timeframe partially caused by Marvel Studios absorbing 20th Century Fox, who released the first two films in the series.
There's also a non-zero chance that Deadpool could show up in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or both. The full cast of Doomsday hasn't been revealed, though it's already sprawling with characters from across the MCU. Secret Wars could be even bigger, with even more room to potentially bring one of Marvel's most popular heroes into the reality-spanning crossover movie.
