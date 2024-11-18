Ryan Reynolds would love to return to do Deadpool 4, but says "there's a reason it's been six years since the last one"

Following Deadpool and Wolverine's release on Disney Plus, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been riding high on the success of his MCU debut. However, he hasn't ruled out returning to the mask once again… it might just take a while.

Speaking to Extra, he was asked about if he's thought about doing Deadpool 4 yet. "Oh now, bite your tongue," Reynolds replied. "That's a… I would love that but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point, just spend a little time walking them to and from school."

The actor was keen to add about how much he enjoyed making Deadpool and Wolverine, and how proud he is about the response to the movie. "I'm immensely proud and I just feel really lucky to have been – not just a part of it obviously – but to be working with this crew, with so many people who are at the top of their game," he explained. "So many craftspeople, crews that are second, third generation at what they do. I loved every second of it and it's probably the only film I've ever finished that I mourned. I was genuinely sad and a little depressed when we locked the picture."

Deadpool and Wolverine's digital and physical release has come with a whole host of extras. Among them, we've had the directors' commentary, which revealed details like how a Blake Lively note inspired a major change and how Shawn Levy came very close to a Gambit movie. There have also been a whole load of deleted scenes, including one with a Jean Grey namedrop.

