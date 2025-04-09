Marvel has released an 8.5-hour video that's just Wolverine breathing (and striking an iconic pose)

News
By published

Hugh Jackman makes a surprise return as Wolverine – and he's breathing through it

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hugh Jackman is back in the Wolverine suit, but not in the way you might expect. Marvel has shared a new video on its YouTube channel, which you can watch below, and clocks in at eight-and-a-half hours – and consists almost entirely of Wolverine looking to camera and breathing in and out.

"April is National Stress Awareness Month, so breathe deep and feel your adamantium bones melt away," reads the video's caption.

Halfway through, however, Jackman recreates Frank Miller's iconic Wolverine cover pose, beckoning the viewer forward with his index finger on one hand, while his claws are out on the other.

Wolverine Breathing Exercise | Marvel Ambiance | Deadpool & Wolverine - YouTube Wolverine Breathing Exercise | Marvel Ambiance | Deadpool & Wolverine - YouTube
Watch On

Deadpool and Wolverine hit the big screen last summer and saw Jackman return to the role for the first time since 2017's Logan. He teamed up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth to save Deadpool's timeline – and everyone in it – after the TVA threatened to destroy it.

So far, neither Jackman nor Reynolds has been confirmed to be joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday – but that's not to say a further announcement isn't on the way. Other X-Men are on the cast list, including Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and James Marsden's Cyclops. Their Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Channing Tatum has also made the cut and looks set to return as Gambit.

Deadpool and Wolverine is streaming now on Disney Plus. Next up on the big screen for the MCU is Thunderbolts*, which arrives in UK cinemas on May 1 and US theaters on May 2. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

