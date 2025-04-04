Kevin Feige confirms that the five and a half hour chair stunt for the Avengers: Doomsday cast didn't include everyone

Marvel had everyone rapt for a whopping five and a half hours last week as the studio announced the bumper cast for Avengers: Doomsday – via chair.

But, as it turns out, that's not all the MCU has in store for the next Avengers movie. According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, there are even more cast members yet to be announced.

"We revealed many, not all," Feige said over video at CinemaCon, as reported by Screen Rant. That tracks with a previous tease that "there's always room for more."

Now, the cast list features over 20 actors, from The Fantastic Four line-up to Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and some major returning X-Men like Ian McKellan, Patrick Stewart, and Alan Cumming. And, of course, it's all spearheaded by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

So, who else could possibly be left to announce? Well, considering how massive the Marvel universe has become, there are plenty more names we can predict have a good shot at showing up. Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange (though he's muddied the waters about whether he's returning in this movie or not), and Tom Holland's Spider-Man are just three names we were surprised were missing.

Doomsday is in production in London, so we might not have long to wait to hear more names. The movie arrives in just over a year on May 1, 2026.

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, which hits theaters this May 2. Daredevil: Born Again is currently releasing weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For everything else the MCU has on the way, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.