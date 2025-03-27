There may still be some big names missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, but Marvel teases that "there's always room for more"

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday may be pretty stacked already, but there are still some big names missing whose omission may have come as a bit of a surprise. However, although 26 actors were announced during yesterday's live stream, it looks like there are still more to come thanks to a cryptic tease from Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios shared the casting announcement video on Instagram, which saw each actor's name revealed with a labelled set chair, which received a comment from Doctor Doom himself, Robert Downey Jr. "That's what u call a deep bench of talent… actually it's more like a row, but an extra long one… That must be it…right?" the actor wrote. "There's always room for more…" Marvel Studios replied.

The names already announced include a few obvious big hitters, like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Letitia Wright's Black Panther, along with the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four.

However, key figures missing from the cast list include Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Plus, with X-Men like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Kelsey Grammer's Beast joining the roster, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also seem like glaring no-shows – especially when Channing Tatum's Gambit, who first appeared in Deadpool and Wolverine, made the cut.

So, could the cast list for the next Avengers movie be about to get even longer? It certainly seems that way, so stay tuned for more updates…

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on the big screen on May 1, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6.