Daredevil: Born Again release schedule – When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Daredevil: Born Again is finally about to arrive on our screens, years on from when it was first announced that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was joining the MCU. Despite delays – including a creative rehaul mid-shoot – the new Disney Plus series is finally almost in reach. And not only that, we'll have nine full episodes to enjoy of the new R-rated comic book show.

So, if you're desperate to know exactly when it will arrive, as well as details like streaming times, then you're in the right place. We know first hand how tricky it can be to keep up to date with all the different platforms and their different release schedules. It doesn't help either that Disney Plus has changed it's approach for it's last few major releases, meaning they arrive a full day earlier in some territories.

For more on that, and everything else you need to know about streaming one of Marvel Phase 5's final projects, read on for our guide to Daredevil: Born Again.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 is released on Disney Plus on Tuesday, March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The first two episodes will be released at this time, it's been confirmed.

The show will be available at the same time around the world on Disney Plus, which means in the UK, it will land at 2am GMT on Wednesday, March 5. For it's release time where you're watching, check out this time difference converter.

Daredevil: Born Again release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After its double-episode premiere, new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Tuesdays in the US and Wednesdays in the UK. Check out the full release schedule below:

Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 – March 4 (US)/ March 5 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 – March 4 (US)/ March 5 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 – March 11 (US)/ March 12 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 – March 18 (US)/ March 19 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 – March 25 (US)/ March 26 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 – April 1 (US)/ April 2 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 – April 4 (US)/ April 5 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 – April 8 (US)/ April 9 (UK)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 – April 15 (US)/ April 16 (UK)

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In total there are nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. It was originally planned that the Marvel show would run for 18 episodes, but a decision was made along the way to split this into two, nine episode seasons. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is already filming.

Where can I watch Daredevil: Born Again?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

You can only watch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus. This is because it is a Marvel show, and only Disney has the streaming rights to it.

This is a little confusing as Daredevil was originally released on Netflix. However, if you're looking for the original series, this is now also on Disney Plus.

