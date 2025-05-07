Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has "some of the best writing" they’ve had on the show, says star Charlie Cox: "I don’t want to oversell it"

Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is even better than the first - and we will be seated.

"I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show," Cox told The Playlist. "I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario [Scardapane], the other day and was like, ‘Obviously we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here.’ He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind. So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt."

The series serves as an unofficial fourth season to Netflix's Daredevil, picking up where Matt, Karen, and Foggy all left off. The Disney Plus show was initially conceived as an 18-episode legal procedural that saw Matt Murdock spending more time in the courtroom and less as Daredevil - and a few episodes were filmed before Kevin Feige and co. came to set and did a complete creative overall. After this, the series was split into two nine-episode seasons.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane returns to helm the second season, with Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson returning as lead directors. A behind-the-scenes look at season 2 was shared in March, which sees Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) donning a mysterious wig.

