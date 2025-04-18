Daredevil: Born Again director says season 2 is a "resistance tale" against Mayor Fisk: "We're going to unfold all of that very, very quickly"

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 just wrapped on Disney Plus with a brutal finale that put Mayor Wilson Fisk in absolute control of New York City, with a violent crackdown on supposed "vigilantes" leaving blood running in the streets. And with Daredevil: Born Again season 2 already in production, director Aaron Moorhead, who co-directed the final three episodes of season 1, is setting the stage for a "resistance" against the corrupt Mayor Fisk.

"The end of season 1 is a tragedy of some kind. And while it’s not exactly a full-blown stand-up-and-cheer moment as there’s very mixed emotions in those final seconds, you get the sense that there’s a building of a resistance," Moorhead tells THR. "So that is the kernel of where season 2 is going to go. The board is completely set in which Mayor Fisk has now become Kingpin again, but with New York in his grasp, and then there's this vigilante thing that now has to go completely underground. So that's where we start, and we’re going to unfold all of that very, very quickly. It’s a resistance tale."

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again ended with Mayor Fisk's personal taskforce of corrupt cops shooting down civilians in the streets under the pretense of labeling them vigilantes, with Matt Murdock joining forces with Karen Page and his other allies as Daredevil to start figuring out how to take the Kingpin down.

In comics, Wilson Fisk's reign as Mayor of New York City took a similar turn, with Fisk outlawing vigilantes and superheroes in New York as a pretense to initiate martial law, with Daredevil and his allies rising up against him.

It seems that Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is likely to premiere in 2026, is following this arc, building to an all-or-nothing confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin for the fate of the city.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Next up for the MCU is Thunderbolts*, which arrives in UK cinemas on May 1 and US theaters on May 2.