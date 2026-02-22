Daredevil: Born Again will "let rip" in season 2 in a way they "might not have been able to" in the divisive first season

Showrunner Dario Scardapane admits its first season was a "cobbled-together Frankenstein"

After well-documented behind-the-scenes issues in its first season, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane says the gloves are off for season 2.

Speaking to SFX magazine about the situation that saw the showrunner parachuted in to oversee reshoots on a first season that quickly turned sour amid creative departures, Scardapane said, "The task of season one was a really sick kind of fun. They'd gone in a direction where it was a different kind of show. It was much more of a procedural, much more focused on the courtroom."

"One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things [Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better," Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Daredevil: Born Again debuted to solid reviews, garnering an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes – though some detractors believed the show was a casualty of an inconsistent tone, lackluster villains, and lacking the punch of its Netflix predecessor.

