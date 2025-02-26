Charlie Cox praises Marvel for listening to him and completely changing Daredevil: Born Again: "I don't know many companies that would do that"

Charlie Cox has praised Marvel for its unprecedented creative overhaul with Daredevil: Born Again after its star admitted it wasn't going in "quite the right direction."

In a surprise move that raised eyebrows across the industry in late 2023, Marvel Studios removed the original writers and directors of Daredevil: Born Again. In their place, showrunner Dario Scardapane was parachuted in alongside Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to help steer the ship away from increasingly stormy waters.

"One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things [Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better," Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox added, "I don’t know many companies that would do that – that takes a lot of personnel, it takes a lot of money, so it’s so cool to be standing here today and feeling thrilled with the product, that we ended up in the place we wanted to be."

While details remain sketchy about what exactly the vision was for the OG Born Again, Scardapane's plain-talking desire to bring back Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) suggests that the original Netflix lineup would have been shunted to the sidelines, if not removed entirely from the Disney Plus series.

Earlier in February, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld tweeted that Born Again was set to be a "comedy" and that it was stunt coordinator Phil Silvera who "literally reshot every episode." Vincent D'Onofrio quickly rebutted the latter claim, replying "Phil was hired again for the stunts that's true. Yet the new episodes, even the action scenes, were written by Dario our showrunner. It was a wonderful restart and we all worked really hard for the fans. Charlie, myself, and Dario our producers and studio heads felt like we knew what the fans wanted. That was our goal."

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4. For more, check out the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. To see how it fits into the MCU, you'll need our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, dive into the Man Without Fear's greatest stories in our ranking of the best Daredevil comics.