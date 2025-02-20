As Deadpool co-creator claims Daredevil: Born Again was originally a "comedy", one of its stars says the creative overhaul was because they knew "what the fans wanted"

Disney Plus’ upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again is set to be an all-out action series, but Marvel Comics writer Rob Liefeld has claimed that the show was originally set to be a comedy before a Marvel stuntman took over. However, star Vincent D'Onofrio has since set the record straight, saying the reshoots were all down to showrunner Dario Scardapane.

"Prior to the Marvel Brass finally listening to the talent, the show was a comedy!" said Liefeld on Twitter. "They brought in action impression Phil Silvera who literally reshot most every episode. The action and stunts are next level!" Liefeld is best known for co-creating the character Deadpool for Marvel comics. Notably, Liefeld isn't involved in Daredevil: Born Again and recently cut ties with Marvel Studios after feeling "diminished" at the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere by not being invited to the afterparty (via THR).

Liefeld’s tweet is in response to Daredevil's D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) telling GQ Magazine "We made it known that we were not happy, and the big bosses, especially Kevin [Feige], listened to us." This is in reference to additional scenes and episodes being added to the spin-off by showrunner Dario Scardapane.

However, following Liefeld's Tweet, D'Onofrio took to Twitter to set the record straight writing: "Phil was hired again for the stunts that's true. Yet the new episodes even the action scenes were written by Dario our showrunner. "The Kingpin star continued, adding, "It was a wonderful restart and we all worked really hard for the fans. Charlie, myself, and Dario our producers and studio heads felt like we knew what the fans wanted. That was our goal."

As D'Onofrio didn't address the "comedy" element of Liefeld's claim, that may be true, which is wild to think after Born Again received the highest age rating possible. The show has officially been rated 'TV-MA' in the US and '18+' in the UK and the rest of Europe. This is quite rare for Marvel with only The Punisher season 1 and 2, Iron Fist season 1, and Daredevil season 2 also holding the rating.

Welcoming back Charlie Cox as blind lawyer Matt Murdock by day and vigilante Daredevil by night, the new show sees the hero come face to face with Fisk AKA Kingpin once again on the mean streets of Hell’s Kitchen. The cast also includes Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, and more.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025 – see our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule for exact timings.