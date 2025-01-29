Daredevil: Born Again makes Marvel history as one of the highest age-rated MCU shows

Disney Plus’ upcoming Marvel show Daredevil: Born Again is now officially one of the most violent MCU shows as it gets a rare age rating.

On the Daredevil landing page on Disney Plus, it now shows 'TV-MA' in the US and '18+' in the UK and the rest of Europe. This is the highest age rating possible and quite rare for Marvel – for reference, Disney Plus's 2024 series Echo has a 16+ rating.

Although the show isn't the first Marvel project to receive an 18+ rating, with The Punisher season 1 and 2, Iron Fist season 1, and Daredevil season 2 also holding the rating, it is quite uncommon. Over on the big screen, the only R-rated movie released in the MCU is Deadpool and Wolverine, which equates to 15+ in the UK.

It is not clear at this point just how many Daredevil: Born Again episodes hold the 18+ rating. But just by looking at Born Again’s first bloody trailer, which shows someone’s arm bone sticking out at one point, we can see that Marvel fans are in for a lot of violence with this series.

Of course, Marvel fans are overjoyed with the news, with some taking to Reddit to discuss the rating. "This is going to be one of Marvel's best shows on Disney," said one user, while another echoed, "MA is more than just blood and gore and I’m hopeful they’ll use its rating to tell the story they want to tell."

Many fans think that the show’s new character Muse has a lot to answer for. Introduced in the 2016 Marvel comic Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11, Muse is a deranged artist who paints grotesque murals with blood he drains from his live victims. Just some of Muse’s barbaric acts include gouging eyeballs, using skin as an art canvas, and decorating murals with dead bodies.

Welcoming back Charlie Cox as blind lawyer Matt Murdock by day and vigilante Daredevil by night, Born Again follows the hero’s battle with crime on the mean streets of Hell’s Kitchen. The cast also includes Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, and more.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows.