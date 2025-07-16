Kingpin actor says Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has wrapped, and he "cannot wait" for Marvel fans to "experience what we've done for you"

We're one step closer to seeing the return of the Man Without Fear, as Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has revealed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has wrapped.

Season 1 released on Disney Plus earlier this year, so it looks like the wait for more might not be too long.

"⁦Daredevil⁩ Born Again. That's a wrap folks," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter. "Cannot wait for all you DD fans to experience what we've all done for you."

Along with D'Onofrio, season 2 will also see the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil – and, excitingly, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

"It's very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her, and it's really exciting," Ritter has said of her return, adding that the new season is "gritty" and "feels big."

"I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like, we're back… I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff," she said.

Plus, it seems that Royce Johnson, who played Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney in the Netflix Defenders series, might also be returning for season 2, thanks to an Instagram post from fitness coach Naqam Washington.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. Next up for Marvel is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which lands in UK cinemas this July 24 and US theaters July 25.

