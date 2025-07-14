The Daredevil fitness coach who can't stop posting has seemingly revealed that another character from the show's Netflix years is returning for Born Again season 2

It looks like another familiar face is joining Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, as another character from Netflix's Daredevil has seemingly been confirmed to return.

In an Instagram post celebrating the end of filming on season 2, Naqam Washington, the fitness coach who works with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, tagged several members of the cast and crew, including Royce Johnson, who played Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney in Netflix's Defenders Saga.

Johnson appeared in all three seasons of Daredevil and both seasons of The Punisher, as well as one episode of Jessica Jones. In the Netflix-verse, Brett Mahoney was friends with Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson, as well as being a reluctant ally to Daredevil.

This isn't the first time one of Washington's behind-the-scenes photos has given a hint at what's in store in Daredevil: Born Again season 2: one of his previous posts implied that Wilson Bethel's Bullseye would be here to stay with a bigger role to play in round two.

Royce won't be the only new addition to the cast for season 2, either. After plenty of speculation, Ritter is officially returning as Daredevil's fellow Defender Jessica Jones, and Matthew Lillard has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else coming our way as part of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.