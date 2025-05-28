New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 BTS photo has Marvel fans hoping one villain is here to stay: "He has so much potential"

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is bringing back some fan-favorite characters, including a particularly ruthless villain that didn't have enough time to shine in season 1. A new behind-the-scenes photo sees Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, training alongside the main cast, which could mean he will have a bigger role in the upcoming season.

"The gang is all here getting their workout in! Next season going to be sooooooo sick!!", wrote Daredevil trainer Naqam Washington in a recent Instagram post, where he shared a picture with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Bethel training together.

Fans are already getting excited about seeing the Bullseye actor in so many behind-the-scenes images, and they are hoping he is here to stay for the long run. "Damn, is Bullseye going to be a series regular this season? Feels like he's been around for most of the production, so if that's the case, its great news," said one fan.

Others are already looking far ahead: "Good, id love him [Bullseye] to be a recurring villain across dd and the mcu, he has so much potential. They gotta give us the dark avengers sooner or later right?"

Until we get confirmation of Bethel's role in the upcoming season, we can enjoy seeing him joining his co-stars for a good training session:

A post shared by Naqamwashington/Arazifitness (@naqamwashington) A photo posted by on

Bethel's Bullseye is not the only character that has fans excited for season 2. Krysten Ritter officially joined the cast for season 2 as Jessica Jones earlier this month, years after starring in three seasons of her own show on Netflix. The private detective is going to be part of the MCU, and she might not be the only one. Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors were spotted recently in New York, which has sparked rumors that the Defenders might be reuniting for season 2.

As for the rest of the cast, Deborah Ann Woll is coming back as Karen, but it seems that, despite numerous fan theories, Foggy is very much dead.

As filming moves forward, we're getting more details about what to expect in the new episodes. Charlie Cox teased recently that season 2 has "some of the best writing" they've had on the show, so we can't wait to see it. And, perhaps in the future, we might even see Matt Murdock on the big screen. Charlie Cox has asked fans to write letters to Marvel to see what can be done about a potential movie, but for now we will have to enjoy Daredevil's adventures at home.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6, and all the other upcoming superhero movies in 2025 and beyond.