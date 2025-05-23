Iron Fist and Luke Cage actors are now in New York and it's hard not to jump to the same conclusion: the Defenders are reuniting in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

It's the Marvel rumor that just won't go away. Following on from Krysten Ritter's surprise Jessica Jones return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, a Defenders reunion could be on the cards – if you've been following the travel itineraries of Iron Fist actor Finn Jones and Luke Cage actor Mike Colter, that is.

As spotted by social media sleuths, Colter posted a shot of the New York skyline in recent days on his Instagram Stories.

That, when coupled with Jones also rocking up to the Big Apple (and Colter commenting "My dude" underneath Jones' Instagram post) has led to fans jumping to the same conclusion: they're both involved in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is currently filming in New York.

This isn't just unsubstantiated noise, however. The first season of Born Again already squeezed in a pointed reference to Luke Cage's new digs at Harlem's Paradise, while rumblings of Ritter's return emerged after she posted her own social media post with Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.

Right now, all we know is Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently filming – with showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead all returning after they were initially drafted in as part of the first season's unprecedented 'creative overhaul.' Back in September 2023, the original writers and directors departed, with material being reworked and new footage filmed.

Next up for the MCU is Avengers: Doomsday, which has since been delayed until December 2026.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way soon.