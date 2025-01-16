Daredevil: Born Again trailer is hiding a reference to Netflix's Marvel shows – and it may reveal what one of its heroes is up to in the MCU

The first main trailer for Daredevil: Born Again certainly went loud with its big, brutal set-pieces and returning faces – but it's also hiding an Easter egg that could clue audiences in on what one of Netflix's Defenders is up to in the MCU.

At the 28 second-mark in the trailer during the shot of Wilson Fisk on the screens in Times Square, a couple of MCU references can be spotted. One is Rogers: The Musical, which is apparently still playing on Broadway. The other is far more interesting: a pull quote from a review for the nightclub Harlem's Paradise.

#DaredevilBornAgain's new trailer features a direct reference to #LukeCage's Harlem's Paradise: pic.twitter.com/JJHSeaxqQYJanuary 15, 2025

The swinging hotspot formed the basis of much of Luke Cage's two seasons on Netflix. Most prominently owned by Mahershala Ali's Cottonmouth, the club later found its way into the hands of Mariah Stokes (Alfre Woodard) and, eventually, the Hero for Hire himself, Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

With Daredevil: Born Again presenting itself as a sequel-of-sorts to the events of the Netflix universe, there's now every chance that Luke Cage could be heading up Harlem's Paradise – but it remains to be seen whether his management could see him butt heads with any street-level villains or vigilantes in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again, though, is set to focus on Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and his extensive cast of allies – including a returning Karen, Foggy, and Frank Castle – and enemies, such as Bullseye. It's hitting Disney Plus on March 4, 2025.

For those expecting it to be sanitized as part of Marvel Studios' roster, Charlie Cox has a clear message: it's more of the same and, perhaps, even darker than its Netflix predecessor.

"So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people," Cox told Entertainment Weekly. "I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

