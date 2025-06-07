Daredevil star Charlie Cox acknowledges there's a massive cliffhanger looming over Jessica Jones reunion in Born Again season 2 – and how the Marvel show might handle it

If you think keeping quiet about the Red Hulk is difficult, try living in Hell's Kitchen. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again hadn't even come to a close, and already leaked photos were beginning to trickle out of the next chapter that had been given the green light, with the biggest reveal being that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones would finally be heading back alongside Matt Murdock and making her way into the MCU. Understandably, fans of Ritter's Netflix series that followed the head of Alias Investigations would be pleased to see the star's return, even with the complications that come with it.

By the end of the eight-episode limited series, Defenders, Jess, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) made it out of their battle with The Hand, with Matt sacrificing himself to die with Elektra (Elodie Yung) seemingly. Of course, the third season of Daredevil proved that Matt had survived, but the rest of his mismatched team were unaware of that fact. It's a plot point that will undoubtedly have to be addressed in season 2 of Born Again, and a matter which the star of the show is all too aware his horn-headed alter-ego will have to deal with.

Speaking to Deadline about the upcoming reunion, Cox said, “When did Jessica Jones find out that I’m not dead? At the end of Defenders, everyone assumes I’m dead.” Hopefully, once this matter is resolved, it will be back to business as usual, with Matt and Jessica working together to take back control of New York, which is now under total martial law by Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

As far as Cox sees it, Daredevil and Jess are on good(ish) terms. “There’s a mutual respect for one another. She finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many serious situations; she’s more antihero than hero.” We'll have to see for ourselves when Daredevil: Born Again returns next year. Before this team-up hits our television screens, check out every upcoming MCU movie and show headed our way here.