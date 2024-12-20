Daredevil actor Charlie Cox says Born Again won't be "dumbed down" on Disney Plus and in "some ways" it's "even darker" than the original Netflix series

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has put our concerns to rest, promising that the violent nature of the original Netflix show will not be watered down in the upcoming reboot Daredevil: Born Again, despite it being released on Disney Plus.

"The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times," said Cox to Entertainment Weekly. "So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

The original Daredevil show hit Netflix in 2015 and saw Cox suit up for the first time as the lawyer by day Matt Murdock and red-suited vigilante Daredevil by night. Based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name, Netflix’s Daredevil was aimed at more mature audiences and contained brutal and bloody scenes, not like we’re used to seeing in many Disney Plus Marvel shows such as Agatha All Along.

However, the show ran for 3 seasons and then was canceled seemingly out of the blue. "Season 3 had been well received and they had already gone to work on season 4. They'd pitched me a really cool arc for the season," said Cox of the origins show being canceled. "I never thought it would be a TV show again. I just assumed that we'd done that, so maybe it would be something else."

But with Disney regaining the license for Netflix's past Marvel shows, another Daredevil series is on the way. Daredevil: Born Again welcomes back Cox as the titular hero alongside the bulk of the original cast including Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. Wilson Bethel is also back as the assassin Bullseye and Jon Bernthal is returning as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again lands on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. Until then, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows heading your way.