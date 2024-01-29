Daredevil set photos tease a new villain and two fan favorites returning

New Daredevil: Born Again set photos have surfaced online, and they include some very exciting reveals.

For one thing, fan favorites Karen Page and Foggy Nelson are definitely back – played once again by Deborah Ann Wall and Elden Henson – and they can be seen walking side by side with their pal Matt Murdock. There's also signs for Nelson, Murdock, Page, Attorneys at Law, so it looks to be business as usual for the trio after they planned the name change at the end of Netflix's Daredevil season 3.

Then, street art in another picture appears to tease the debut of a new villain. Accompanying a rather menacing mural of Kingpin is the signature "Muse," which could point towards the Daredevil villain of the same name.

In the comics, Muse is a particularly gruesome artist who makes his artwork from the blood and bodies of his victims. Gross.

Whether this is confirmation that Muse will be appearing or just an Easter egg remains to be seen, but we know for sure that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will be back, while Jon Bernthal's Punisher is reportedly returning, too.

"The amount of episodes keeps fluctuating, so I don't really know the number that we're at right now," D'Onofrio said recently of the reboot, which was ordered for 18 episodes. "But it seems like there are a few shows that could work with more episodes, then some that just need eight or 10 or six. Echo is like five."

There's no word yet on when Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus. Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which hits theaters this July 26.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.