An animator on one of the world’s most popular anime series shuts down rumors of a new season – after he inadvertently started them

No, a new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure isn’t in the works – not yet, anyway.

Rumors intensified over the past few days after animator Tokuda Yumenosuke – chief animation director on the previous Stone Ocean season – retweeted a picture of a woman riding a horse and replied, "Please wait for further news, JoJo fans." (H/T ComicBook.com).

Now, though, any thought that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure would soon adapt the next story (Steel Ball Run) has been quickly quashed.

"Don't panic, Nothing has been decided yet!" Yumenosuke wrote on Twitter. "Because of my job, I often tweet to my staff, I just tweeted something that I thought would be helpful. This tweet is not suitable for the general public."

Steel Ball Run, the next chapter in line to be adapted for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime, revolves across a cross-country horse race – hence the tweet speculation – and features new hero Johnny Joestar taking part in the event, and eventually coming face to face with President Valentine’s unique plan to increase his power.

If JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run does come to pass, it’ll likely be heading to Netflix.

The streamer seemingly holds the rights to the series, with the most recent season, Stone Ocean, being released across three parts in 2021 and 2022 – a decision that drew the ire of its fanbase.

Even if we don’t get a new JoJo’s season this year, there’s plenty else besides to look forward to. A new Haikyu movie and Demon Slayer season 4 are just the tip of the iceberg in May. Discover what else is on the horizon in our guide to 2024’s new anime.