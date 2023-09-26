Haikyu return date: everything we know about the Final Movie

After three years away, we now know exactly when Haikyu is returning. Unfortunately for fans of Hinata’s attempts to make it to the top, it’s not long until the volleyball anime steps off the court for good.

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump brings together two long-time rival schools in Karasuno and Nekoma to do battle once more. The Nationals will seemingly bring to an end a show that’s captivated us for nearly a decade. To help get you prepared, we’ll run the rule over what exactly to expect from Haikyu’s return. That includes the movie’s release date, first trailer, cast, and which manga chapters it’s likely to adapt.

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Haikyu the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump will release in Japan on February 16, 2024. A western release date hasn’t yet been revealed, though looking at previous big names from the world of anime – such as The Boy and the Heron, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and The First Slam Dunk – does suggest that other markets and regions will have to wait around six-to-eight months for it to hit their shores.

There is also a second movie planned which will bring the story to a close. At this rate, anything before 2025 would be a pipe dream. Production I.G. remain on animating duties, while Susumu Mitsunaka will direct.

Haikyu the Movie story: what manga chapters is it adapting?

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Haikyu the Movie continues where the fourth season left off. Karasuno has progressed to the third round of the Nationals, besting Tsubakihara in the first round before sneaking past the uber-tough Inarizaki High School and their talismans, the Miya Brothers.

Next up? Nekoma, the high school that has battled it out with Karasuno during their glory years. On top of that, there’s also a friend rivalry brewing between Hinata and the timid setter Kenma.

In terms of the source material, Haikyu: the Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump will start from chapter 291 of the manga and should go up to chapter 325, give or take a few chapters. That does mean, then, that either a large chunk of the Nationals arc (up to chapter 369) or the Final Arc (chapters 370-402) would be cut out in the second movie. In our opinion, the National Arc wrap-up will likely serve – pun intended – as the series finale for the show, with remnants of the Final Arc scattered in.

For a recap on Nekoma’s journey to their showdown with Karasuno, be sure to check out the season 4 episodes “Vivid” and “Cats vs. Monkeys.” To familiarize yourself with their team, the OVAs The Path of the Ball and Land vs. Air are must-watch specials.

Haikyu the Movie cast

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

The main cast are all likely to return for Haikyu the Movie. That includes the ultimate underdog Hinata (Ayumu Marase), setter Kageyama (Kaito Ishikawa), and Daichi (Satoshi Hino). Libero Nishinoya (Nobuhiko Okamoto) will bring the thunder once more as, too, will hot-headed Tanaka (Yu Hayashi).

Joining them is Tsukushima (Koki Uchiyama), Sugawara (Miyu Irino), Asahi (Yoshimasa Hosoya), and Yamaguchi (Soma Saito), among others. Watching on from the wings are Hitoka Yachi (Sumire Morohoshi) and Kiyoko Shimizu (Kaori Nazuka).

On the Nekoma side, we’ll hear plenty more from the likes of Kenma (Yuki Kaji), Tetsuro Kuroo (Yuichi Nakamura), and Lev (Mark Ishii).

First trailer for Haikyu the Movie

The first trailer for the Haikyu movie has been released though, for now, it’s only in Japanese – without subtitles.

Still, any Haikyu fan should be able to get the gist: it recaps the final few episodes of the fourth season, while taking a quick look ahead to the hotly anticipated third round match-up between Karasuno and Nekoma. Might Hinata’s infectious personality finally rub off on Kenma?

There’s also a poster which shows Hinata and Kenma each brandishing a knife aimed at the other. Let’s hope their on-court behavior is a little more cordial than that…

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Will there be a Haikyu season 5?

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Sorry to the bearer of bad news, but there are only four seasons of Haikyu. The two upcoming movies are, in effect, Haikyu season 5. That does mean, then, that the anime will largely be incomplete compared to its manga counterpart, especially when it comes to the Final Arc.

Where can I watch Haikyu?

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

All four seasons of Haikyu are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The Battle at the Garbage Dump movie will likely get a limited theatrical release in the US and UK if past anime features are any indication, however.

Want something new to watch? Here are the best anime you should be seeking out in 2023, plus our guide on how to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion in order.