Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's rumored runtime makes it one of the longest anime movies ever

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has a rumored runtime thanks to a new report – and, if the runtime proves accurate, it could be one of the longest anime movies ever.

According to Anime TV (H/T Game Rant), the movie will be a whopping 2 hours and 35 minutes. That's longer than the Mugen Train movie, which clocked in at 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Now, the longest anime movie ever – and also tied for the longest animated movie of all time with the 2023 Chinese film 30,000 Miles from Chang'an– is In This Corner (and Other Corners) of the World, which runs for 2 hours and 48 minutes. So, Infinity Castle isn't too far off the record.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle seems likely to adapt the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs of the manga, picking up after Demon Slayer season 4 and the Hashira Training arc.

"Since the huge success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie Mugen Train, the attention of theater owners around the world to anime has changed," Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira said recently.

"Infinity Castle will also be released on an unprecedented scale. I think it will be a milestone movie for theatrical anime, so I think it is Crunchyroll's responsibility to deliver solid results."

Mugen Train grossed over $500 million globally, despite being released during the COVID pandemic. It remains the highest grossing Japanese film of all time – beating Spirited Away – but it remains to be seen if Infinity Castle can overtake it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie Infinity Castle will release in US theaters and UK cinemas on September 12, after its Japanese release on July 18. For more, see our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order or our guide to the best Crunchyroll anime.