Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date confirmed

The release date for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has been revealed.

As revealed at the Corps Gathering event on March 1, the upcoming feature is hitting cinemas on July 18, 2025.

For those out of the loop with Tanjiro's demon-hunting exploits, the manga's Infinity Castle arc is set to be adapted as a full movie trilogy.

Depending on how closely it follows Koyoharu Gotouge’s source material, it could cover both the Infinity Castle arc (chapters 137-183) and the Sunrise Countdown arc (chapters 184-205). That would, in theory, bring the entire Demon Slayer story to a close on the big screen instead of on streaming.

The last we saw of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro, his friends, and his Hashira allies were drawn into the 'Infinity Castle', the headquarters of series' Big Bad Muzan Kibutsuji and his legion of remaining, uber-powerful, Upper Rank demons.

While Demon Slayer has released a series of recap and compilation movies in recent years, 2025's Infinity Castle movie stands to be the first full-fat, original feature for the hit anime since 2020's Mugen Train.

Remarkably, that film became that year's highest-grossing at the COVID-affected box office, even besting the likes of Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Demon Slayer isn't the only new anime to get excited about in 2025, however. My Hero Academia season 8 brings that superhero series to a close from April, while One-Punch Man season 3 is also scheduled to release in this calendar year.

