My Hero Academia season 8 release date speculation, story, and everything else we know about the final season

Well, this is it: My Hero Academia season 8 is officially the final season. There had been early whispers before the conclusion of the most recent season, but now we have a release window for when exactly we'll be saying goodbye to Deku, All Might, and the rest of the shonen anime's heroes.

If you've already caught up, you'll already know there's a thick air of finality surrounding My Hero Academia season 8, including some recent major deaths. So, to prepare you for the final season, we've put together a quick cheat sheet as the curtain prepares to come down on the superhero series.

Below, you'll find My Hero Academia season 8 release date speculation, likely episode count, which manga chapters it's adapting, and the first teaser. For more, check out our complete guide to 2024's new anime, including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and Dragon Ball Daima.

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

My Hero Academia season 8 is coming in 2025. The news was first revealed via – of all places – a pullout in a recent issue of Shonen Jump. It was then officially announced upon the release of the seventh season's final episode in October.

While we don't know the exact release date just yet, there are two obvious destinations for My Hero Academia's final season. The first is April 2025 in line with the ever-popular spring anime season. If, as the rumors suggest, My Hero Academia season 8 is a shorter season, there's every chance it could be ready for then.

The other possibility – and the most likely, in our view – is October 2025. Why? It's the traditional beginning of the fall anime season and, as we've seen this year, it's when all the big hitters (like Dragon Ball and Blue Lock season 2) come out to play. It also gives animation studio Bones a little more leeway to make sure everything is perfect for My Hero Academia's farewell.

My Hero Academia season 8 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

My Hero Academia season 8 will pick up where the previous season left off and will adapt the remainder of the Final War arc (chapters 398-424 of Kohei Horikoshi's manga) and the Epilogue arc (chapters 425-430).

While we're reticent to get into spoiler territory given how the majority of anime watchers may not have caught up with all the source material, the 'Final War' label given to the last major arc should give you some indication that we're currently in the midst of the ultimate battle between the Heroes (such as All Might and Deku) and Villains (Shigaraki and All For One, to name but a few).

My Hero Academia has recently said goodbye to Toga, who sacrificed her life to save Ochago thanks to her Quirk – essentially a blood transfusion. All Might and All For One's city-razing battle also continues, with the previous season showing All Might gaining the upper hand but All For One frustrating the villain by remaining resolute – and laughing during the fight. Deku, meanwhile, also has his own final battle to contend with, as he's going one on one with Shigaraki and is struggling to gain the upper hand.

Essentially, then, My Hero Academia season 8 comes down to a final showdown between the heroes and those in Class 1-A, and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the world at stake. No pressure…

Is My Hero Academia season 8 the final season and will there be a final movie?

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

Yes, My Hero Academia season 8 is the final season. Unlike one of its peers, Demon Slayer, the superhero shonen will come to a close on our TV screens next year instead of opting for a big-screen film release.

While more My Hero Academia projects (and spin-off movies in the universe) can't be ruled out, the main adaptation will end here with the eighth season.

My Hero Academia season 8 episode count

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

There's been no talk of the My Hero Academia season 8 episode count just yet, though a cursory glance at the manga's remaining 30-or-so chapters gives us a clear indication of what to expect.

Taking into account that the previous season (roughly) adapted three manga chapters per episode, we predict around 13 episodes to wrap everything up – especially if you consider the high likelihood of some original anime material to flesh out some major characters and their final moments.

Fittingly, that's the exact same amount of episodes that were in My Hero Academia's very first season, way back in 2016.

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 8

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

My Hero Academia season 8 doesn't yet have a streaming home, but we'd be very surprised if it doesn't end up on Crunchyroll. Watch this space.

My Hero Academia season 8 trailer and cast news

My Hero Academia season 8 trailer and cast news

My Hero Academia season 8 currently has two major pieces of release media: a teaser trailer and a piece of key art.

The teaser, which you can see above, is a pretty basic 20-second clip just unveiling the Final Season announcement. It also showcases the key visual, which features a battle-scarred Deku gearing up for one more battle.



We'd expect much of the main cast to return, including Deku (Daiki Yamashita), All Might (Kenta Miyake), All For One (Akio Otsuka), and Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama).

As per Crunchyroll, Kenji Nagasaki is back as chief director and Naomi Nakayama on directing duties at Bones.

