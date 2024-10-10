After eight years and 158 episodes, the My Hero Academia anime is ending in 2025

After eight years and 158 episodes, we now know the My Hero Academia anime is ending in 2025 – thanks to this bizarrely low-key announcement.

While the superhero shonen anime is still focusing on its seventh season (with its finale to come this weekend), a pullout leaflet in Shonen Jump has revealed the news that My Hero Academia's final season will air in 2025 (H/T Screen Rant). You can see the promotional art – featuring some of the series' major players – below.

MY HERO ACADEMIAS FINAL SEASON HAS BEEN DECIDED FOR 2025! pic.twitter.com/abmyh2X0nNOctober 10, 2024

While we can expect a full announcement after the My Hero Academia season 7 finale – as is usually the case with popular anime shows and their renewals – the news might come as a surprise to long-term fans.

There had long been speculation that the adaptation of the manga's final chapters would be a movie, but it appears the decision has been made to continue the anime on television.

Still, we'd expect, given how few chapters remain in Kōhei Horikoshi's work, that this will be around a 13-episode farewell to the Quirks and quirkless alike.

Following the adventures of the initially powerless Izuku as he enlists in an academy for superheroes, the anime first began in 2016 and is often considered one of the early hits in anime's current golden age – paving the way for more mainstream attention alongside hits such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

