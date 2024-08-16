Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know about The Conflict

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, titled The Conflict, is the penultimate chapter in the final arc of the long-running animated series.

Often considered one of the best anime of all time (and certainly one of the longest), the shonen epic is set to stick the landing in satisfying fashion as many of its key players converge on the Soul King Palace for is technically the third season of Thousand-Year Blood War.

To help get you ready for October's Bleach return on Disney Plus and Hulu, we've put together a cheat sheet to Thousand-Year Blood War part 3. That includes the confirmed release date window, a look ahead to which manga chapters it's likely to adapt, trailers, cast lists, and more one of 2024's most exciting new anime releases.

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 is releasing on October 2024 and will last for 13 episodes. By comparison, Part 1 aired from October-December 2022 and Part 2 ran from July-September 2023. A fourth (and final) part is also planned.

A specific date hasn't yet been given, though we can narrow it down a little more by taking a quick glance at the prior two seasons and speculating further.

Part 2 was released on Saturdays, which is fast becoming the trend for new anime drops. If that's the case again, we suspect it will release on October 5 at the earliest, which would allow it to run through until the end of December – a similar situation to Part 1's release.

Part 3's The Conflict is expected to be streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu from October and an announcement regarding its specific release plans should be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned – and keep this page bookmarked – for the full Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 release date as soon as it drops.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 story: recap and what manga chapters it's adapting next

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood part 3 will pick up from where the previous (26th) episode left off. Namely, the war between Squad Zero/Royal Guard and the Quincies and their emperor, which saw Ichibei get the upper hand over Yhwach by using his Shirafude Ichimonji to rename the Quincy King and turn him into a black ant. He is then defeated and thrown from the Soul Palace. But is that the end of the story?

It required several sacrifices to get to that point though, with the bulk of Squad Zero dying so that fellow Royal Guard member Senjumaru could use her Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji Bankai to trap and kill several Quincies.

In terms of the manga, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War as a whole covers the period from chapter 480 (the beginning of Volume 55) of Tite Kubo's acclaimed series right through to its conclusion of the entire story in chapter 686 (the end of Volume 74).

Part 3's The Conflict picks up from around chapter 610 at the end of Volume 67. At the current rate, we would expect the 13-episode cour this year to finish up at chapter 652/Volume 71.The fourth cour – expected in 2025 – will then cover Volumes 72-74.

No spoilers here, but that should cover a large chunk of Bleach's final act, including the fallout from Ichibe and Yhwach's battle and the ongoing conflict between the Squad Zero and the Quincies.

From here, it seems Squad Zero are victorious – but there's still plenty of hardship to come involving the Soul King and its ultimate fate. Expect the war against the Quincies to continue in earnest.

Of course, from what we've seen so far in the marketing, Yhwach – despite seemingly being defeated – is back. On the horizon, there's also an incredible battle awaiting fans between members of the Gotei 13 and some seriously powerful foes.

It's also worth noting, too, that there is likely going to be a generous helping of anime-original content weaved throughout the adaptation, especially as we're getting to a point that proved divisive among manga fans and left its creator frustrated. What that will be remains to be seen, but we have faith in animation studio Pierrot to stick the landing while simultaneously adding their own flourishes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 trailer

JUMP FESTA Trailer | BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 3 - The Conflict PV | VIZ - YouTube Watch On

The main trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 – The Conflict has been released and you can see it for yourself above.

Focusing on the Soul Reapers' continued throwdown with the Sternritter of the Wandenreich empire, the trailer – released at Jump Festa – teases the likes of Grimmjow and Aizen's return, while a second trailer whets fans' appetites with several action sequences and a look at Ichigo and Yhwach locking swords.

A poster/key visual was also revealed in July 2024, which you can see below.

New Key Visual! ⚔️ Forces unite, engraved onto the blade.STREAMING OCTOBER 2024, #BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 -- The Conflict. pic.twitter.com/MRHKgbCAOqJuly 7, 2024

Where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 will be streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus. Those in Europe will find the hit anime under its 'Star' range.

The series won't be available on Netflix or other streamers – all previous seasons are available to watch on Disney Plus.

How many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 are there?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 – The Conflict consists of 13 episodes, bringing the total number of Thousand-Year Blood episodes to date to 39 by the end of 2023. Amazingly, that means Bleach will pass the 400-episode mark during the third cour.

The current Bleach release schedule looks like this:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 1: The Blood Warfare (episodes 1-13) [2022]

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2: The Separation (episodes 14-26) [2023]

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3: The Conflict (episodes 27-39) [2024]

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 (episodes 40-52) [TBA]

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 cast list

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

While the full Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 cast won't be confirmed until release, we expect some of the following major players – and their Japanese and English voice actors – to appear in the next cour.

Ichigo – Masakazu Morita/Johnny Yong Bosch

Orihime – Yuki Matsuoka/Stephanie Sheh

Rukia – Fumiko Orikasa/Michelle Ruff

Yhwach – Takayuki Sugo/Richard Epcar

Shunsui – Akio Ootsuka/Steve Kramer

Ichibe – Naomi Kusumi/Aaron LePlante

Senjumaru – Rina Sato/Jeannie Tirado

Lille – Satoshi Hino/Evan Michael Lee

Kon – Mitsuaki Madono/Quinton Flynn

Grimmjow – TBC

Aizen – TBC

