Anime streaming site Crunchyroll accidentally leaves ChatGPT listed in subtitles, months after streaming boss said the site is "not considering" using AI

Popular anime streaming site Crunchyroll is the latest platform to be caught out for using ChatGPT to translate subtitles, and fans are very disappointed.

The situation came to light when new anime series Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show hit Crunchyroll on Tuesday, June 1. When one German fan went to watch the show with subtitles on, they found that the site had used ChatGPT to translate the episode. User Pixel posted a screenshot of the subtitles on Bluesky, captioned, "Beyond disappointed to find Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show's subs on Crunchyroll are blatantly and openly ChatGPT." Check out another screenshot below.

Crunchyroll has just been caught using ChatGPT for their translations 💀 pic.twitter.com/K93sAbOmMYJuly 1, 2025

A you can see above, the German subtitles read, "ChatGPT said:Wenn ich die Welt von hier an weiter genießen kann." This takes place at 19:12 in the first episode of the new Cygames series. Although ChatGPT does not show up in subtitles for other languages for that same scene, AnimeNewsNetwork found that the English subtitles include multiple translation errors, which suggests AI use.

Other fans are not happy about it either, as one responded to Pixel’s post, "The complete lack of care and basic attention to detail is frankly impressive." And another added, "Man, this is so embarrassing. Even using ChatGPT correctly was too much effort for them."

This comes just over 2 months after Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini said that the site "is not considering AI in the creative process," in an interview with Forbes. Although Purini did mention that the site will be working with AI in other ways in order to improve how users find content, get recommendations, and receive a more personalized experience, there was no mention of using it for translations.

This poses the question: just how many other anime shows are translated by ChatGPT? There is no way to know, but it is a worry that this continues to happen in an age where more and more creative jobs are being taken by AI, especially in the animation industry. Crunchyroll is yet to issue a statement addressing the issue.

For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.