Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Disney Plus and Hulu?

After a year-long wait, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 is almost here. But you might struggle to find where to stream the premiere episode, as well as its likely release date and time.

So, below, as the new anime nears the conclusion of the final arc, we've got all the answers. That includes the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3, episode 1 release date, the expected Disney/Hulu streaming time, full release schedule, episode count, and more.

(Image credit: Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3, episode 1 release date is October 5. It's expected to be streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus from the usual time of 7:30 AM Pacific/10:30 AM Eastern in the US. That's 3:30 PM BST in the UK.

For other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

New Bleach episodes will release weekly every Saturday. As you can see below, 13 episodes are planned. However, it's not currently known if the series will run straight through until December without taking a break.

A fourth (and final) season of Thousand-Year Blood War is also planned, so here's what the current release schedule looks like:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3, episode 1: October 5, 2024

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3, episode 2: October 12, 2024

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3, episodes 3-13: TBC

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 4: 2025 (TBC)

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 (as well as all previous seasons of the hit anime) are available to stream as part of the Hulu and Disney Plus package.

Those outside the US will need to head to the 'Star' range to find Bleach, or by searching for it in the streamer's navigation tool.

Still can't find it? Bleach is rated 16+ in some regions, so you may need to update your parental control settings.

How many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 are there?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Pierrot)

There are 13 episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3. That's in line with the first two seasons (13 each), as well as the expected episode count for the fourth season.

There are a whopping 392 episodes of Bleach in total as of writing. So if you haven't marathoned the show already, you've got a lot of catching up to do.

