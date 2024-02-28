Can’t find Shogun on Disney Plus? Here’s how to change your profile age settings

Can’t find Shogun or Echo on Disney Plus? There’s a reason for that. Thankfully, the solution to watching mature-rated (or 16-to-18+ rated shows in the UK) is readily available – but it’s not always clear exactly how to change the age settings and fix certain shows not appearing on the streamer.

That’s where we come in. Below, we’ll guide you through how to change the parental control settings on all of your Disney Plus profiles so you can settle down to watch Shogun and, crucially, futureproof your account from the same situation in future.

Why can’t I find Shogun on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Is Shogun missing from your Disney Plus library? Because it’s rated 18+ in the UK, it won’t be available on profiles that have parental controls activated. In truth, unless you’ve tweaked the settings, that’s likely going to be around 90% of profiles – especially extra profiles aside from the main user.

To watch Shogun, you’ll need to change the content rating under parental controls. How do you do that? I’m glad you asked.

How to change parental control and age rating settings on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel)

To change which shows you can watch on Disney Plus, click on the profile icon of the desired user in the top right and click ‘Edit profile.’

You’ll then be given the option to select which profile you want to change. Click on their icon and scroll down and click ‘Content Rating’ under Parental Control.

From there, you’ll need to enter your password. You can then select what shows and movies are available for that profile. It goes from 0+ shows/movies only all the way up to 18+ (every movie/show is available). To watch Shogun, click 18+ (or TV-14/TV-MA in the US) and away you go.

It’s worth noting that A) You’ll have to do this for every single profile that wants to watch mature-rated and B) A newly-created profile typically defaults to 14+ age rating.

