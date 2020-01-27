Disney Plus sign-up: cheapest prices and money-saving deals

Now that live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian is available in full, it's the perfect time to grab a Disney Plus sign-up and find out what all the fuss is about. Not that it's your only reason to invest, of course. This new streaming service is crammed with countless TV shows, movies, and documentaries taken from the company's long history, up to and including Marvel films and The Simpsons. There's plenty to keep you or a loved one busy, in other words.

With that in mind - and to save you time as well as money - we've been searching for the cheapest Disney Plus sign-up offers. You'll find these below, not to mention any discounts we can get our hands on. And if you're still unsure about whether you want to commit? Don't worry, there's a seven-day trial period to whet your appetite first (you can get the full lowdown in our guide to the Disney Plus free trial if you want to know more).

Better still, it's not a particularly expensive commitment either. Disney Plus sign-ups are very affordable across the world, ranging from $6.99 - $12.99 per month depending on the package you go for (meanwhile, the Disney Plus UK price is even less). And because all of those bundles will stream in 4K and HDR as standard, that's quite the selling point... especially considering how many other streaming services there are vying for our cash right now.

If your country doesn't yet have Disney Plus, fear not - you'll be able to jump on the hype train before long. More specifically, Disney Plus is going live in the UK and other parts of Europe as of 24 March 2020. Although that delay is a shame, at least there will be 600+ movies, shows, and documentaries to catch up on when it does eventually land. And in the meantime, you can always fill that Mickey Mouse-shaped void with the excellent Disney Villainous board game and the Disney Villainous expansions. They're the perfect gift for yourself or the Disney fan in your life.

Now that's out of the way, let's get down to business (heh) and lay out everything you need to know about Disney Plus sign-ups.

How to sign up for Disney Plus

If you can't wait for the new streaming service, we've got a link to the Disney Plus sign-up page below (including a link to the Disney Plus gift card) that'll make things as quick and easy as possible. Just click on the relevant button to get started.

Want to try Disney Plus without fully committing? There's a seven day free trial to take advantage of with every standard membership. Meanwhile, those accessing it from the UK will be informed when their free trial is available closer to launch.

Verizon with a free year of Disney Plus

Disney Plus is coming out at different points around the world. A staggered launch is perfectly normal for things like this, as we saw it for services like Netflix, but it's unclear why the UK is getting Disney Plus sign-ups so late. Here's when you can get it in your area.

US/Canada/Netherlands

Disney Plus is now live in these areas. That means you can download it and fill your eyeballs with all The Mandalorian you can stomach. Go, go, go!

Australia/New Zealand

Everyone in Australia and New Zealand can now enjoy Disney Plus with its helpings of The Mandalorian, Pixar, Marvel, and more - it's live and is waiting for you.

UK

Sorry to the UK viewers out there - you'll have to wait for Disney Plus until 24 March 2020. However, it should be noted that this is still a week earlier than originally planned, so here's to silver linings.

As for other European territories, it's worth noting that the company does have "plans to [launch Disney Plus] in nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years".

Disney Plus cost

Disney is coming out swinging with the Disney Plus price - no matter what region you're in, it significantly undercuts much of its competition.

We've got a full breakdown for you right here.

US

Disney Plus will only cost $6.99 per month or $70 for a full year in the US (the latter saves you roughly $14 overall). That's half of what the US Netflix subscription fee costs. It also sets Disney Plus apart in an already crowded market. That's a really good deal already, if you consider the quality of content on there - Disney owns all the Marvel movies, Star Wars franchise, and a healthy back catalogue of classics. That's before you add all the FOX content.

Want something a little extra? You can also grab a bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 per month, if you'd prefer.

Canada

The Canadian version of Disney Plus will set you back $8.99p/m. There's no word on other deals as of yet, but we'll keep you updated as and when we know more.

Australia/New Zealand

Live in Australia? Disney Plus will cost you just $8.99p/m, which isn't bad going. Meanwhile, New Zealand gets it for $9.99p/m.

UK

Disney Plus in the UK will cost £5.99 per month, and a year's subscription will set you back £59.99. That's really not bad value for money considering the fact that it comes in 4K and a Standard HD month of Netflix is a good few quid more expensive.

The Netherlands

Viewers in the Netherlands will pay only €6.99p/m - very nice. We're hoping that other European nations will be charged the same amount when they eventually get Disney Plus.

What devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

How can you get hold of Disney Plus in the first place? Is Disney Plus on PS4 and Xbox One? Fortunately enough, the answer to both of those questions is easy. Disney Plus is compatible with the following:

Samsung or LG Smart TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku device

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Fire TV

iOS/Android device

Web browser

Most of these allow you to download the app and get started right away. Alternatively, you can head over to the Disney Plus website and use it through your internet browser.

Disney Plus versus Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Sky

The only trouble with Disney Plus is the fact that it's one of many streaming services you're probably already signed up to. So what makes it worth investing in as well as or instead of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Sky?

If you're a fan of Disney content - including Star Wars and the Marvel MCU - it's a no-brainer. There will be no way of streaming those franchises other than on Disney Plus at launch, so anyone wanting to check out new Marvel TV shows like Loki or the Lion King live-action remake have little choice but to invest (equally, there are a ton of new Star Wars/Marvel shows slated for Disney Plus in the coming months). Want to save cash on Blu-rays by streaming new releases like Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand? Forget it unless you have Disney Plus.

Secondly (and perhaps most obviously), it's ideal for families. There really is something for everyone here. Whether that's the smorgasbord of Disney TV shows for your young ones or more grown-up projects like National Geographic documentaries, there's a real breadth of content here. You don't really get that elsewhere - apart from on Netflix, anyway.

Finally, the price difference between Disney Plus and its competitors is a real selling point. In most cases, it comes in significantly below its rivals.